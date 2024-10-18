Netanyahu Says Yahya Sinwar Killing "Beginning Of End" Of Gaza War

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late Thursday that the killing of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar was the "beginning of the end" of the war in Gaza.

"Yahya Sinwar is dead. He was killed in Rafah by the brave soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces," Netanyahu said in an English language video statement released by his office. "While this is not the end of the war in Gaza, it's the beginning of the end."

