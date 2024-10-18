Advertisement

Netanyahu Says Yahya Sinwar Killing "Beginning Of End" Of Gaza War

Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar was killed in Rafah by the brave soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday.

Read Time: 1 min
Netanyahu Says Yahya Sinwar Killing "Beginning Of End" Of Gaza War
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu also confirmed Yahya Sinwar's death on Thursday.
Jerusalem:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late Thursday that the killing of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar was the "beginning of the end" of the war in Gaza.

"Yahya Sinwar is dead. He was killed in Rafah by the brave soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces," Netanyahu said in an English language video statement released by his office. "While this is not the end of the war in Gaza, it's the beginning of the end."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Benjamin Netanyahu, Yahya Sinwar, Israel Hamas War
