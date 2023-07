Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (File)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived on Monday at parliament, his office told AFP, ahead of a final vote on a key clause of his government's controversial judicial overhaul package.

Television channels also showed him walking into the Knesset, hours after he was discharged from hospital where he underwent surgery to fit a pacemaker.

