Belgium Hits All-Time High Temperature Of 40.6 Degrees Celsius

Europe sweltered under a multi-day heatwave that has triggered safety warnings. (Representational)

Belgian meteorologists registered record high temperatures on Thursday as western Europe sweltered under a multi-day heatwave that has disrupted transport and triggered safety warnings.

David Dehenauw, chief forecaster at the Royal Meteorological Institute, said a high of 40.6 degrees Celsius (105 Fahrenheit) had been recorded on the Kleine-Brogel military base, in northeastern Belgium.

