Belgium's Prime Minister gestures as he addresses a plenary session of Chamber at the Federal Parliament.

Belgium on Tuesday became the latest territory to ban travellers from India, Brazil and South Africa, major countries hit by fast-spreading coronavirus variants.

"Passenger travel by air, train, boat, and bus, including transit traffic, from India, Brazil and South Africa to Belgium will be banned," Prime Minister Alexander de Croo announced in a statement.

