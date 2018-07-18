'Being Found Was Miracle': Thai Boys In First Appearance After Rescue

The boys were found nine days later by two British cave divers

One of the 12 boys dramatically rescued from deep inside a Thai cave said Wednesday the moment they were found by British divers was a "miracle".

"It is a miracle," Adul Sam-on, 14, told a press conference as the 12 members of the football team and their coach appeared in public for the first time since the rescue.

The "Wild Boars" team entered the cave on June 23 after practice. They were found nine days later by two British cave divers, but spent a total of 18 days inside before being extracted.