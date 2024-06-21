Beauty Influencer Farah El Kadhi Dies At 36 After Suffering Heart Attack In Malta

Ms Kadhi has more than 1 million followers on Instagram.

A Tunisian beauty influencer, 36, died after suffering a suspected heart attack while onboard a yacht in Malta. According to the Times Of Malta, Farah El Kadhi died on Monday at the Mater Dei Hospital. She was on vacation in the European country, promoting companies through posts on her Instagram Stories. But after suffering from a heart attack, the 36-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where she passed away. Her sudden death has shocked her fans and her online community.

Ms Kadhi has more than 1 million followers on Instagram. According to her social media bio, she was also an architect with a private firm and the owner of the fashion brand Bazar by Faf. She described herself as a "travel addict" and a bathroom singer. Her last post on Instagram was on June 7, from a restaurant in Mykonos, Greece.

The Times of Malta reported that the social media star appeared to have no visible injuries when she was admitted to the hospital. However, a post-mortem will be conducted.

Soulayma Hneynia, a fellow influencer and close friend, confirmed Ms Kadhi's death, stating in an Instagram story that her friend died "peacefully in her sleep". Ms Hneynia described the 36-year-old as a "truly wonderful person, known for her kindness, generosity, and warmth". "Her positive spirit touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing her," she said.

Tributes also poured in for Ms Kadhi in the comments section of her most recent Instagram post. "I can't believe it! I'm in shock, we'll miss you babe! I will never forget you RIP my darling," wrote one person.

"It's true I know you only through Instagram but the pain is deep since you left! You exude an energy full of joy and life! You lived this life as it should be and you kept a trail of love for the people who know you and those who don't!" added another.

"A beautiful soul left peacefully. may God love you," commented a third person. "May God have mercy on you and bless you in heaven, God willing," wrote one user.