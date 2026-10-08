'Be Alert, Stay Indoors': Advisory For Indians In Saudi Amid Houthi Attacks

Amid attacks on Saudi Arabia's airports by the Yemen-based Houthi group aligned with Iran, the Indian embassy issued an advisory on Thursday asking Indian nationals to remain alert and stay indoors.

"In view of the current situation, all Indian nationals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are advised to remain alert and vigilant, stay indoors as necessary, and follow the instructions issued by local authorities through official channels," said the advisory shared by the Embassy of India, Riyadh. "Indian nationals are strongly advised to refrain from circulating or reposting any videos or news related to the ongoing events," it added.

It said the embassy in Riyadh and the consulate in Jeddah, and its outsourced services through the firm VFS, are continuing to function normally and will issue updates and advisories as and when necessary. The 24x7 helpline of Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra (PBSK) remains available on local toll-free number 8002471234, it further said.

Earlier in the day, Air India and budget carriers IndiGo and Air India Express cancelled their flights to Riyadh until October 10, citing the security situation. The affected passengers, the airlines said, will get a full refund.

Iran-backed Houthis have repeatedly claimed attacks against Saudi airports, military and oil facilities in recent days, over the kingdom's support to the US.

Early Thursday, the rebels warned global airlines “for the last time” about the potential consequences of operating in Saudi airspace, which it called a theater for its military operations.

"In view of the evolving situation in the region, we have cancelled flights to and from Riyadh until October 10. Affected guests are being offered complimentary rescheduling or a full refund on cancellation. We continue to monitor the situation closely," an Air India Express spokesperson said.

Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport called on passengers to contact airlines directly before heading to the airport on Thursday, hours after multiple explosions echoed over the Saudi capital.

"We would like to inform passengers of the necessity to contact their airlines directly and check their flight status before proceeding to the airport," it said in a statement posted on X.

On Wednesday, Saudi officials said attacks on the Riyadh and Abha airports claimed by the Houthis had killed three people - the first deaths since Saudi Arabia and allied Yemeni forces launched a major ground and air offensive against the rebels.