BBC World News Banned In China Over 'Content Violation'

BBC World News reports about China were found to "seriously violate" broadcast guidelines: State media

China's broadcasting regulator announced Thursday it has pulled BBC World News from the air, saying the channel's content had "seriously" violated guidelines for reporting in the country.

In a statement, China's State Film, TV and Radio Administration said BBC World News reports about China were found to "seriously violate" broadcast guidelines, including "the requirement that news should be truthful and fair" and not "harm China's national interests."

"The State Film, TV and Radio Administration does not permit the BBC to continue broadcasting in China, and does not accept its new annual application for broadcast," it said.

