BBC Chairman Announces Resignation Over Loan To Boris Johnson

BBC chairman Richard Sharp on Friday announced his resignation after an inquiry found he had breached rules for failing to declare his involvement in arranging a loan for then prime minister Boris Johnson.

"I feel that this matter may well be a distraction from the Corporation's good work were I to remain in post until the end of my term," said Sharp, who was formerly a boss of current premier Rishi Sunak at Goldman Sachs.

