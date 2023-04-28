BBC Chairman Announces Resignation Over Loan To Boris Johnson

London, United Kingdom:
BBC chairman Richard Sharp on Friday announced his resignation after an inquiry found he had breached rules for failing to declare his involvement in arranging a loan for then prime minister Boris Johnson.
"I feel that this matter may well be a distraction from the Corporation's good work were I to remain in post until the end of my term," said Sharp, who was formerly a boss of current premier Rishi Sunak at Goldman Sachs.
