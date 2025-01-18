Barack Obama's Birthday Post For The "Love Of His Life" Michelle

Former US President Barack Obama took to social media X (formerly Twitter) to wish wife Michelle on her 61st birthday on Friday. In a love-filled post, Obama shared a picture with Michelle - the two of them holding hands while sitting across the table. He captioned it: "Happy birthday to the love of my life, Michelle Obama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace - and you look good doing it. I'm so lucky to be able to take on life's adventures with you. Love you!"

Michelle was quick to respond with "Love you, honey!" coupled with two emojis - a heart and face blowing a kiss.

His post comes amid rumours about their divorce on social media platforms. The rumours spurt following reports of Michelle skipping the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump on January 20. Her office announced this week that Michelle would not attend the upcoming inauguration but did not offer an explanation.

Her office said on Tuesday, "Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former First Lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration."

She also did not accompany Barack to the funeral of former US president Jimmy Carter on January 9.

Michelle Obama

The former first lady grew up on the South Side of Chicago. As the daughter of a city water-pump operator and a stay-at-home mom, she never imagined inspiring people and driving historic change.

Michelle met her husband Barack in 1989 at a law firm Sidley Austin LLP, where she worked immediately after graduating from Harvard Law School. The two fell in love and married in 1992. They are parents to two girls - Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23.

"Of all the things she has achieved in her remarkable life, Michelle considers being a mother her greatest accomplishment," reads the biography on their website.