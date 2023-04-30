Barack Obama, Steven Spielberg And Bruce Springsteen Surprise Staff At Barcelona Restaurant

Barack Obama, Steven Spielberg and Bruce Springsteen at Amar Restaurant.

Former US President Barack Obama, along with film director Steven Spielberg and singer Bruce Springsteen, surprised the staff members at a Barcelona restaurant, as per a report in The Guardian.

The employees at Amar restaurant in Barcelona were left in shock on Thursday night as the trio walked in. Chef Rafa Zafra claimed that renowned Spanish-American restaurant Jose Andres had recommended the restaurant to them.

"They came recommended by José Andrés, who has a very close relationship with Obama," Mr Zafra told a radio station Cadena SER, as per the outlet. The chef stated that Mr Andres had informed the 44th President of the US that a reservation at the restaurant was essential. He further added that a reservation was just hours prior to their visit.

"Jose Andres called me and told me that it was a very important table, but that we should please not say anything. And of course, I began to investigate and saw that Obama was coming, that Bruce had a concert.." Mr Zafra told Cadena SER, as per the outlet.

He then understood that both Mr Spielberg and Mr Obama were in the city to attend a Springsteen concert along with the former first lady Michelle Obama.

"We gave them oysters, shellfish and fish from Roses, my classic - the caviar bikini - a little bit of everything... and super grateful!" Mr Zafra continued telling the outlet.

The chef stated that the security detail had asked the employees not to ask for pictures. "The security people told us to please not ask them for photos, but just before leaving, Obama entered the kitchen and told us that this had been one of their best meals and if they could take a photo with the whole team."

An employee of the restaurant, Pol Perello Franch, took to Instagram to share the now-viral photo. He wrote in the caption, "Pleasures that this job gives you!! Great night."

According to The Guardian, Barack and Michelle Obama visited a few of Barcelona's iconic cultural locations on Friday, including the Sagrada Familia and the Moco Museum. According to photos and videos shared online, the Obamas walked hand in hand through the city while being closely guarded by their security officers and occasionally waving at the crowd.