As Abu Dhabi Temple Opens For Public, Authorities Issue Dress Code

The temple has been made in the Nagara style of architecture, using sandstone and marble.

The BAPS Hindu temple, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Abu Dhabi last month, opened for the public today. The temple website also issued a series of guidelines for visitors, including what type of clothing is preferred and what is banned and rules for photography etc.

"Cover the area of the body between the neck, the elbow, and the ankles. Caps, t-shirts, and other clothing articles with offensive designs are not allowed. Do not wear translucent or tight-fitting clothing. Avoid clothing articles and accessories that make distracting noises or reflections," the guidelines said.

Pets are also not allowed inside the temple structure. Outside food and drinks are not permitted within the temple premises. Also, drones are strictly prohibited within the temple premises.

These guidelines are necessary to be followed "to preserve the tranquil ambience and ensure the orderly management of our premises," the temple authorities said.

The iconic structure - the first Hindu Temple In Abu Dhabi - was built by the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) on a 27-acre site in Abu Mureikhah, near Al Rahba off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway at a cost of around Rs 700 crore.

On February 14, PM Modi inaugurated the architectural marvel in a grand ceremony attended by almost 5,000 people.

"The wait is over! #AbuDhabiMandir is now open for all visitors and worshipers," a post on X handle by the BAPS Hindu Mandir handle (@AbuDhabiMandir) said along with a video of the temple.

The wait is over!#AbuDhabiMandir is now open for all visitors and worshipers.



Opening hours:

Tuesday to Sunday: 9am-8pm

Every Monday: Closed for visitors pic.twitter.com/JnYvZoVSPk — BAPS Hindu Mandir (@AbuDhabiMandir) March 1, 2024

The temple has been made in the Nagara style of architecture, using sandstone and marble.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi is the largest in the Gulf region. The UAE - which has at least 3.5 million Indians who are part of the Indian workforce in the Gulf - has three other Hindu temples in Dubai.