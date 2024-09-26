Temple Defaced With Anti-Hindu Grafitti In US, Second Time In 8 Days

The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in California was on Wednesday desecrated with anti-Hindu messages, the second such incident in the US in eight days. The BAPS Public Affairs said their temple in Sacramento was desecrated with a "Hindus go back" message.

"We stand united against hate with prayers for peace," they said in a post on X.

The Sacramento Police said that they were investigating a "vandalism being classified as a hate crime" at the BAPS Hindu Temple in Mather.

They said that the accused had also cut water lines at the property.

"Detectives and CSI (Crime Scene Investigation) are on scene," they posted on X.

Following the incident, Hindu community leaders gathered at the temple in Sacramento for a prayer ceremony calling for "peace and unity".

Earlier on September 16, the road and the signage outside the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville, New York, were sprayed with expletives. Melville is located in Suffolk County and is about 28 kilometres from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, where Prime Minister Modi addressed a mega community event on Sunday.

The Consulate General of India in New York had condemned the vandalism in Melville, labelling it "unacceptable" and a "heinous act".

"No Place For Religious Bigotry And Hatred"

Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera, who represents Sacramento County, reacted to the vandalism at the Hindu temple and said that there is "no place for religious bigotry and hatred" in Sacramento.

"I strongly condemn this apparent act of vandalism in our community. All of us must stand against intolerance and ensure that everyone in our community, regardless of faith, feels safe and respected," he posted on X.

Ro Khanna, another Indian-American Congressman, spoke on the incident and said that "this type of hate against Hindu Americans and vandalism is appalling and morally wrong".

"The Department of Justice must investigate these hate crimes, and those responsible should be held fully accountable under the law," Mr Khanna said.