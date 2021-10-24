Banner Protesting Newcastle's Saudi Takeover Being Probed On Suspicion Of Racism

Newcastle has reversed a call for fans not to celebrate by wearing Arab-style dress. (File)

A banner protesting the Saudi takeover of Newcastle by Crystal Palace supporters is being investigated by Metropolitan Police on suspicion of racism.

The graphic banner was held up by before the 1-1 draw between the sides at Selhurst Park, questioning the Premier League's owners' and directors' test and listing some of the human rights issues in Saudi Arabia.

The Premier League gave the go-ahead for a £305 million ($420 million) takeover earlier this month despite the Saudi sovereign wealth fund being the majority financer of the takeover.

A post from the official Croydon Metropolitan Police Service Twitter account read: "On Saturday 23 October police received a report of an offensive banner displayed by Crystal Palace fans.

"Officers are assessing the information and carrying out enquiries. Any allegations of racist abuse will be taken very seriously."

Palace supporters group Holmesdale Fanatics said in a statement: "The Saudi led takeover of Newcastle has rightly received widespread condemnation and anger.

"To give the thumbs up to this deal at a time when the Premier League is promoting the women's game and inclusive initiatives such as rainbow armbands, shows the total hypocrisy at play and demonstrates the league's soulless agenda where profits trump all."

Before the game, Newcastle reversed a call for fans not to celebrate the takeover by wearing Arab-style dress.

"Those who wish to support the club by wearing appropriate culturally-inspired clothing should feel free to do so as they see fit," the Magpies said in a statement.

"Neither the club nor its new owners were offended by attire worn, and appreciate the overt statements of support and acceptance by our great fans."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)