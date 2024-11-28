What Centre Told Parliament About Attacks On Hindus, Temples In Bangladesh

As incidents of violence and vandalism against the minority Hindu community see a sharp upturn in Bangladesh, questions were asked in the Parliament of India out of concern for human rights violations.

Some of the questions included whether there has been an increase in the incidents of desecration and damages to Hindu temples and deities in Bangladesh, and if the Government of India has "taken up the issue" with the interim government in Bangladesh. Answers were sought over the response of the Bangladesh government and the efforts made by Dhaka to stop such incidents.

Acknowledging the attacks on Bangladesh's Hindu minority, the junior minister of external affairs told parliamentarians that "Several incidents of desecration and damages to Hindu temples and deities in Bangladesh have been reported in the past few months. The Government of India has expressed its concerns about such incidents, including the attack on a Puja mandap in Tantibazar, Dhaka and the theft at the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple at Satkhira during Durga Puja 2024. The Government has also called upon the Government of Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities and their places of worship."

In a response to questions by MPs, The Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh told Members of Parliament that "The primary responsibility for the protection of life and liberty of all citizens of Bangladesh, including minorities, rests with the Government of Bangladesh."

THE THEFT AT JESHORESHWARI KALI TEMPLE

In early October, the crown of goddess Kali had been stolen from the Jeshoreshwari temple in Satkhira's Shyamnagar. This crown was gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the temple in March, 2021.

The theft happened in broad daylight - between 2.00 pm and 2.30 pm - after temple priest Dilip Mukherjee left following the day's worship. The cleaning staff later found that the crown was missing from the deity's head.

The stolen crown, made of silver and gold-plated, holds significant cultural and religious importance. According to Hindu scriptures, the Jeshoreshwari Temple is one of the 51 Shakti Peeths scattered across India (and now neighboring countries). The name "Jeshoreshwari" means "Goddess of Jeshore."

RECENT INCIDENTS OF TEMPLE ATTACKS IN BANGLADESH

Hindu temples are being targeted by mobs in Bangladesh's Chattogram. The arrest of former ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das has triggered protests across Bangladesh, with the community calling for the monk's release and justice for Hindus who have faced persecution since the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

At least three temples - Lokonath Temple in Firangi Bazar, Mansa Mata Temple, and Kali Mata Temple in Hazari Lane - have reportedly been targeted in Chattogram.

International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) spokesperson, Radharamn Das, shared a purported video of a mob attack on a Hindu temple on his X account and wrote, "24x7 attack on Hindus & Hindu places of worship in #Bangladesh. When will it all STOP?"

ISKCON Bangladesh also issued a statement denouncing the arrest of the Hindu monk and subsequent violence and attacks against Sanatanis in various parts of Bangladesh. "Chinmoy Krishna Das and the Sanatani Community deserve justice as citizens of this country, and we stress that any form of discrimination against them must not be tolerated," it read.

ARREST OF HINDU PRIEST IN BANGLADESH

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a Hindu priest and a religious minority leader in Bangladesh, was arrested in Dhaka earlier this week amid tensions over minority rights in the country that has seen widespread political violence since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster.

The arrest follows protests led by the Hindu community in the city of Rangpur, located nearly 300 km north of Dhaka, demanding stronger legal protections and a ministry dedicated to minority affairs.

Chandan Kumar Dhar Prokash alias Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari is a spokesperson of the Sanatan Jagaran Mancha. He also heads an ISKCON-operated religious site named Pundarik Dham in Chittagong.

The monk was detained by the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday and was arrested later on Sedation charges.

"A case has been filed against Chimnoy in charge of sedition, accusing him of hoisting a flag on the top of a stand of Bangladesh's national flag. But the man who filed the case, now he is not attached to the case. He is now disagreed to continue the case," a minority leader said.