Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus Has A New Social Media Strategy To Counter Critics

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh's chief adviser, faces pressure for elections amid lack of mandate. His office denies allegations of Islamist control and links to foreign powers as unfounded misinformation. Concerns grow over security as reports claim increased activity of extremists in Bangladesh.

The chief adviser of the interim government in Bangladesh has been busy. From official trips abroad to meetings with political parties that are putting pressure on him to hold elections, Muhammad Yunus finds himself increasingly cornered as he runs a government without a political mandate derived from free and fair elections - the cornerstone of a democracy.

But a glance at this X timeline reveals how his office has been busy countering news publications on the functioning of his government or the situation in Bangladesh including the security situation.

On Tuesday morning the X handle of Bangladesh's chief adviser posted an article about a column published in an Indian publication that opined on how Bangladesh has effectively fallen under the control of Islamist extremists who use Muhammad Yunus's international reputation to cover up their actions.

Mr Yunus's response - The op-ed "contains multiple false and unsubstantiated narrative."

The office of the Chief Adviser has, over the last few days, publicly denied multiple reports that have been published mostly in India. On reports of actions of Islamic extremists and radicals, subservience to the Pakistani Army and speculation that he may flee Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus says, "Such claims are entirely false and unsubstantiated or based on opinion rather than verified facts."

Muhammad Yunus has been focusing on denying news reports from abroad as concerns remain about the situation in Bangladesh where terror accused have been released, and hardline and Islamic radicals have been emboldened.

Indian author M.D. Nalapat penned an Op-ed "Meltdown in Bangladesh Gaining Speed," published in The Sunday Guardian Live on June 1, 2025, which contain multiple false and unsubstantiated narrative.



Nalapat suggests that Bangladesh has effectively fallen under the control of… pic.twitter.com/VuPsQ0TncM — Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh (@ChiefAdviserGoB) June 3, 2025

Muhammad Yunus's X handle has also been clarifying on reports about Bangladesh on social media. "Some social media accounts falsely claim that 20,000 Bangladeshi militants have joined the Arakan Army, recruited through a US-backed network and supplied with weapons and training. They allege funding comes from Jamaat-linked NGOs and foreign-owned garment companies in Bangladesh," Muhammad Yunus said.

"However, these claims are entirely false and politically motivated to spread fear and confusion. There are no credible reports, evidence, or official statements supporting the existence of such a large militant recruitment," Yunus said.

Some social media accounts falsely claim that 20,000 Bangladeshi militants have joined the Arakan Army, recruited through a U.S.-backed network and supplied with weapons and training. They allege funding comes from Jamaat-linked NGOs and foreign-owned garment companies in… pic.twitter.com/0kDdl1ZMmE — Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh (@ChiefAdviserGoB) June 3, 2025

Muhammad Yunus also seems to be keeping a close eye on columns being written about the political plays being made in Bangladesh especially when it comes to pieces about him or statements that link him to foreign powers.

"...these allegations are entirely unfounded and appear carefully crafted to propagate the narrative of the fallen Awami League. The facts tell a very different story: Dr. Yunus is by no means a pawn of foreign powers. There is no credible evidence to suggest that the interim government is serving foreign interests, and the article's author fails to present any proof. Bangladesh continues to maintain friendly diplomatic relations worldwide while firmly safeguarding its sovereignty and dignity," Mr Yunus said in yet another post on social media while defending his regime's actions.

"Contrary to claims that Dr. Yunus is facilitating attacks on minorities, the interim cabinet has acted decisively to contain communal unrest, rather than incite it. After Sheikh Hasina's ouster, the interim government publicly condemned sectarian violence and instructed security forces to protect all communities with maximum restraint. The July movement itself was not a CIA-ISI conspiracy but a spontaneous outpouring of anger by students and ordinary citizens against Sheikh Hasina's brutal, authoritarian rule, which had suppressed democracy and led to widespread violence," Mr Yunus said in the post.

On May 30, Indian columnist Omer Ghazi published a highly controversial and propagandistic article in First Post, targeting Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, Dr. Muhammad Yunus. Ghazi accused Dr. Yunus of surrendering to foreign powers and accused him of being responsible for… pic.twitter.com/yij8BV2FBR — Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh (@ChiefAdviserGoB) June 1, 2025

Keeping with the practice of denying or dismissing news reports as false, in a post on May 28, Muhammad Yunus said, "Recently, several social media accounts have falsely claimed that Myanmar declared Bangladesh's Ambassador, Md. Monowar Hossain, 'Persona Non-Grata' and ordered him to leave the country immediately. These posts also allege that Myanmar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement accusing the ambassador of repeated "interference in internal affairs" and engaging in "activities inconsistent with diplomatic norms."

In this case Muhammad Yunus blamed the Awami League and "some individuals of Indian origin". Investigation into the origin of these rumours reveals connections to deposed Awami League activists and some individuals of Indian origin spreading misinformation. We urge everyone to verify information carefully and be cautious before sharing unverified rumours," Yunus said in the social media post.

False Claim: Myanmar Has Not Declared Bangladesh Ambassador 'Persona Non-Grata'



Recently, several social media accounts have falsely claimed that Myanmar declared Bangladesh's Ambassador, Md. Monowar Hossain, 'Persona Non-Grata' and ordered him to leave the country immediately.… pic.twitter.com/8t3UFwFcqm — Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh (@ChiefAdviserGoB) May 28, 2025

A day earlier, Mr Yunus again turned his focus on Indian mainstream media outlets, saying "Recently, several Indian mainstream media outlets have been persistently spreading false and misleading propaganda involving the Bangladesh Army and the Chief Advisor of the interim government. This disinformation campaign has also proliferated widely on social media platforms, especially X (formerly Twitter). These fabricated stories rely heavily on anonymous sources and lack any credible evidence or verifiable attribution."

Recently, several Indian mainstream media outlets have been persistently spreading false and misleading propaganda involving the Bangladesh Army and the Chief Advisor of the interim government. This disinformation campaign has also proliferated widely on social media platforms,… pic.twitter.com/IpTkVrQ2kW — Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh (@ChiefAdviserGoB) May 27, 2025

Bangladesh's interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has been criticised over exceeding its mandate and overreach. While the interim government was installed with the mandate of reforms and elections to ensure a democratically elected government is able to take charge, it has been involved in major foreign policy shifts, economic affairs and even issues like a Rohingya corridor which has long term implications for Bangladesh's security. As critics question the radical shifts being introduced by the interim government without having a mandate, the interim government led by Yunus seems keen on responding to the news reports, going to extent of tagging the authors and publications in the posts.

