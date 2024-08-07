'Don't Stain Dreams': Bangladesh Band After Singer Home, Instruments Burnt

Joler Gaan shared a video of the last song recorded at the now-burnt home

"Don't stain dreams"

This was the message by Joler Gaan, a Bangladeshi folk band, after a violent mob attacked its singer Rahul Ananda's home in Dhaka's Dhanmondi Monday. While Rahul Ananda and his family members managed to escape unharmed, a huge number of musical instruments -- 3000 by some estimates -- were reduced to ash as rioters set fire to the house.

The incident of arson comes amid a spate of mob violence in Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina resigned as Prime Minister and fled the country. With the Awami League government toppled and the new interim dispensation backed by the Army yet to take charge, mob violence is being reported in several areas of the country.

Hindu organisations have said homes, businesses and temples of the minority community have been targeted. Top leaders, including senior BNP leader and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman, have appealed for peace.

In its Facebook post, Joler Gaan has said Rahul Ananda's home was not just his residence, but a space where numerous songs were composed. "It was Joler Gaan's official studio. Musical discussions, recording, mixing, editing, everything happened there," the group has said in a post in Bengali.

The gates of Rahul Ananda's home, the post said, were always open so that anyone could meet him. It is worth noting that French President Emmanuel Macron visited the musician's home during his Bangladesh trip last year. And this, too, found a mention in the social media post after the attack.

"Do the instruments belong to just Joler Gaan? No. This is an attempt for all young musicians who believe that we can make our own instruments. It is because of these instruments that people of this country can proudly say these sounds are only heard in Bangladesh. It is this glimpse of a dream that draws another musician from far-off France," the post reads.

It said Rahul Ananda and his family members managed to escape in time and are safe. "But all instruments of our band, documents, Rahul da's furniture have turned to ash. Maybe this chilling memory will stay with his 13-year-old son, Lalit for life. A home built bit by bit burning in the fire of some people's rage and revenge!"

The group said they would again build their collection of instruments from scratch. "But how do we put off this fire of revenge? Why can't we win everything over with love? We welcome the dream for the future, but our celebration must not break someone else's dream."