Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates: Chief Justice Resigns After Massive Protests, One-Hour Ultimatum

Protests refuse to die down in Bangladesh. The country's Chief Justice, seen as a loyalist of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, was forced to resign this afternoon after an ultimatum from protesting students. An interim government is already in place in Bangladesh where clashes during a quota protest claimed at least 400 lives earlier this week and forced Ms Hasina to resign and flee the country.
Protests Outside Bangladesh Embassy In Guwahati Over Alleged Attack On Minorities
A right-wing group today held demonstrations outside the Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh in Guwahati against the alleged attack on minorities, particularly Hindus, after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government. They submitted an eight-point charter demanding the caretaker government in Bangladesh to take steps to immediately stop the attack on minorities in the wake of hundreds of people from the minority communities flocking to the border in North Bengal.
Why Bangladesh Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan Was Forced To Quit
The Chief Justice of Bangladesh, Obaidul Hassan, resigned today following massive protests by students who surrounded the Supreme Court. Mr Hassan agreed to resign "in principle" after an ultimatum to do so from protesters. He was appointed to helm the Supreme Court last year and is seen as a loyalist to ousted premier Sheikh Hasina.
