Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates: Chief Justice Resigns After Massive Protests, One-Hour Ultimatum

Protests Outside Bangladesh Embassy In Guwahati Over Alleged Attack On Minorities

A right-wing group today held demonstrations outside the Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh in Guwahati against the alleged attack on minorities, particularly Hindus, after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government. They submitted an eight-point charter demanding the caretaker government in Bangladesh to take steps to immediately stop the attack on minorities in the wake of hundreds of people from the minority communities flocking to the border in North Bengal.