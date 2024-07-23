Bangladesh Student Group Leader Suspends Protests For 2 More Days

"During the 48 hours we will not hold any protests": Nahid Islam (File)

The leader of student demonstrations in Bangladesh that spiralled into widespread violence extended a suspension of protests for 48 more hours on Tuesday.

"During the 48 hours we will not hold any protests. Our demand is the government restore the internet, withdraw the curfew, reopen campuses and protect the student protesters," Nahid Islam, the top leader of Students Against Discrimination, told news agency AFP.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)