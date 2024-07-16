Bangladesh Orders Nationwide School Closures After Violent Student Protests

Shutdown was ordered "considering the security of the students": Bangladesh Education Ministry (File)

Bangladesh ordered every high school, Islamic seminary and vocational institute in the country to close indefinitely on Tuesday, an official told AFP on Tuesday, after violent student protests left at least six people dead.

"All high schools, colleges, Islamic seminaries and polytechnic institutes will be shut down until further order, considering the security of the students," education ministry spokesman M. A. Khair told AFP

