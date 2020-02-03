Bangladesh Halts Visa-On-Arrival For Chinese Nationals Amid Coronavirus Scare

Bangladesh has not reported any coronavirus case till now. (File)

Bangladesh has suspended its visa-on-arrival services for Chinese nationals amid the global emergency over the deadly coronavirus outbreak that has so far killed 361 people in China alone.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen announced the development at a media briefing on Sunday.

The government has informed the Chinese Ambassador of the matter, said Mr Momen.

"We are requesting Chinese nationals in Bangladesh not to go on leave especially over the next month while the global emergency is in place," he said.

"At the same time, we have requested the authorities not to recruit any Chinese national for ongoing projects in Bangladesh."

But the move does not bar Chinese nationals from applying for a Bangladeshi visa, according to Mr Momen.

"This is a temporary measure. Chinese nationals can still apply for a visa but they must submit a medical certificate along with the application."

Bangladesh has not reported any coronavirus case till now.

As of Monday, the death toll due to the coronavirus in China rose to 361, with 17,205 confirmed cases, according to the National Health Commission.

More than 152,700 people are under observation, among which there are a total of 21,558 suspected cases.

In South Asia, India has confirmed three cases, while Sri Lanka and Nepal each have one.