Bangladesh Elections Deferred By A Week, To Be Held On December 30

At the request of several political parties the date of general election is deferred by a week to December 30 instead of 23, the chief election commissioner said.

World | | Updated: November 12, 2018 13:08 IST
Bangladesh people watch television as Chief Election Commissioner Nurul Huda addresses the nation. (AFP)

Dhaka: 

Bangladesh will defer its general election by a week to December 30, the country's chief election commissioner said on Monday, following requests from several opposition parties to give them more time to prepare.

Last week, the Election Commission had announced that the country would go to the polls on December 23.

"At the request of several political parties the date of general election is deferred by a week to December 30 instead of 23," KM Nurul Huda, the chief election commissioner, said at an event in Dhaka.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

