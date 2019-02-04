Bleeding Noses And Blood-Red Eyes As Bangkok Battles Toxic Air

Many residents shared horrific images of bleeding noses and blood red eyes

Choking air pollution and thick smog in Bangkok has adversely affected the health of many. With the air quality in Thailand's capital hovering at unhealthy levels, many people have taken severely ill with some sharing horrifying pictures of the effect it has had on them. Some people took to social media to share images of them coughing out blood, having blood red eyes and shared their concerns about the deteriorating air in the city.

Hazardous dust particles known as PM 2.5 have exceeded the safe level in 41 areas around the capital, according to the Department of Pollution Control. PM 2.5 is a mixture of liquid droplets and solid particles that can include dust, soot and smoke, one of the main measures of the Air Quality Index (AQI).

Public discontent has surfaced on Thai social media and television, with pollution-related hashtags trending and TV hosts advising viewers on the types of face masks they should wear.

A Thai man shared details on how what he perceived to be a fever turned out to severe effects of the murky air that had affected his health to the point that he coughed out blood. The post he shared on Facebook was widely shared on social media.

Many other residents shared horrific images of bleeding noses and blood red eyes and shared details of the various other ailments the pollution has brought upon them. They advised everyone to take care of their health urged authorities to take appropriate action. These are serious concerns shared by the residents of the city who are battling the toxic air of the city on a daily basis.

Government measures like seeding rain clouds have so far failed to clear the air

The severe air pollution has prompted schools to close in the Thai capital for the rest of the week and authorities have announced a ban on cars that use diesel and burning of any kind within the city.

Authorities have seeded clouds to provoke rain, sprayed overpasses with water to catch micro-pollutants, and even urged people not to burn incense ahead of Chinese New Year. Troops have also been asked to inspect factories across the country.

So far, these efforts have had no effect on the pall of pollution that has shrouded the city recently.

Last week on Wednesday, airvisual.com, which measures levels in cities worldwide, ranked Bangkok as the fifth most polluted city. New Delhi, ranked first at 257.

As Thais wake up to another day of murky air blanketing its bustling construction-filled capital, authorities remain tense over growing concern about the haze and the government's feeble response, which has started a political debate in the tourism-dependant nation.

Reasons for the persistent smog include combustion exhaust from Bangkok's traffic-strewn roads, the burning of fields from farmers outside the city, and pollutants from factories.

(with inputs from AFP and Reuters)