Balenciaga Launches Luxury Potato Chips Bags, Internet Asks 'Why Lay's?'

A number of bizarre fashion trends have come up till now. While some of these styles undoubtedly had a fanbase, others were not well-liked by the wider population. Since fashion is a personal choice, many designers have the potential to stun the world. An example of this is the Balenciaga "Lay's bag" which is the newest fashion trend leaving many fashionistas in awe.

One of the items that were showcased at Paris Fashion Week was a bag of potato chips, yes you read that right. The newly launched bag is one of Balenciaga's Summer 23 Collection from the Spanish luxury label.

A thread has also been shared by the official Twitter handle of Lay's on Tuesday along with many pictures of the different coloured 'Lay's Bag' with models doing ramp walks during Paris Fashion Week. "@balenciaga Summer 23," read the caption.

The designer brand has created a bag that closely resembles a Lay's packet. The material seems light enough to be foldable at first glance. Along the top, there is a zipper as well. The bag features the recognisable Lay's logo, which is a well-known manufacturer of potato chips.

A photo of this collection was also posted by Balenciaga's creative director Demna Gvasalia on his official Instagram page on Wednesday.

"Balenciaga's next must-have bag, Lay's-Branded Bag," he wrote while sharing the post.

Since being shared, the post has received around 20,000 likes and numerous comments.

Praising the bag, one user wrote, "I've seen bags like those on aliexpres for a few years now. Great inspo, Demna!"

Another said, "If someone sees me with a pack of chips in my hands, know this is a handbag!!!"

"Why lays?" a third user simply wrote.