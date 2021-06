Five rockets targetted an airbase in Balad an hour before the airport attack (Representational)

A rocket attack on Wednesday evening targeting Baghdad airport, where US soldiers are posted, was carried out with a "booby-trapped drone", a security official told AFP -- a technique increasingly used by pro-Iran groups.

An hour earlier five rockets had targeted an air base to the north where US sub-contractors operate, another security source said.

