Bacan: A Secret Island Near Venice With Unique Ecosystem

Located off the shores of Venice, Bacan, a small strip of land is 820 feet wide and 33 feet long. Once a temporary feature that only emerged from the lagoon during the summer months, Bacan has now become a year-round refuge for Venetians, thanks to the city's flood barriers.



The Mose flood barrier, which has been protecting Venice from rising sea surges since 2020, has played a key role in keeping Bacan afloat. "The barrier accelerates the flow of water into the lagoon when it's open, bringing more sand and helping to sustain Bacan," explained Giovanni Cecconi, an engineer who worked on the project, to The Times. "By raising the barrier in winter, it also protects the island from surges that used to erode it."

Before the 6 billion pounds Mose flood barrier was built, Venice's St. Mark's Square was regularly flooded in winter. The barrier accelerates the flow of water into the lagoon, bringing in more sand that helps sustain the island. In winter, the barrier is raised to prevent storm surges, keeping Bacan safe from erosion.

Bacan was last submerged during the winter of 2020. Today, it is a peaceful escape from the crowded streets of Venice, where locals can bask in the sun and forage for shellfish in the thickets of new vegetation that have emerged on the island. Mr Cecconi said that the island's transformation into a new ecosystem shows the lagoon's potential to evolve positively with human intervention.

Mr Cecconi, an engineer involved with the Mose project, shared that Bacan has become a year-round sanctuary. "I have friends who visited [the island] yesterday and collected 5kg of razor clams," he said. The island is now home to samphire, flowers, rushes, and tamarisk thickets, creating a new ecosystem. Mr Cecconi believes the flood barrier is responsible for the island's transformation.

Some experts warn the flood barriers could disrupt the natural balance of the lagoon. By blocking storm surges, the barriers prevent the inflow of silt, a critical element for the salt marshes that stretch across the lagoon. These marshes play a crucial role in fighting climate change, absorbing carbon at a rate 30 times greater than forests.

Bacan's new vegetation is helping protect it from erosion, and locals are happy to have a peaceful escape from the tourist crowds. But they hope it remains a secret from developers and mass tourism. "What we need to avoid are ice cream kiosks and luxury hotels," Mr Cecconi warned.