Babysitter Jailed For 20 Years In US After 7-Month-Old Baby Dies From Benadryl Overdose

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A babysitter in Hawaii received a 20-year sentence for manslaughter. Dixie Villa was convicted in the 2019 death of 7-month-old Abigail Lobisch. The baby died from diphenhydramine toxicity, given without medical approval.

A babysitter in Hawaii has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the death of a 7-month-old baby girl, more than six years after the tragic incident, the People reported.

Dixie Villa was handed the maximum sentence for manslaughter by an Oahu court on May 7, after being found guilty in connection with the 2019 death of baby Abigail Lobisch. The infant died from a toxic dose of diphenhydramine - an antihistamine found in medications like Benadryl - which prosecutors say Villa gave her without medical approval.

According to court records, Abigail was found unresponsive at Villa's home in February 2019. An autopsy later confirmed that the baby died due to diphenhydramine toxicity. The drug is not recommended for children under six unless prescribed by a doctor.

"The pain of living without Abby is a heavy weight I will carry every single day," the child's mother, Anna Lobisch, said through tears in court. "My heart has never stopped hurting."

During the trial, prosecutors argued that Villa, who was caring for four young children, including Abigail and her older brother, gave the baby the drug to keep her quiet. They alleged Villa was overwhelmed and opted to use iPads to distract the older children, and diphenhydramine to sedate Abigail.

Villa's lawyer claimed others, including the child's parents, could have administered the drug, or that it might have passed to the baby through breastfeeding. However, the judge ruled that Villa was the only person in a position to have given the medicine.

Prosecutors pushed for the maximum sentence, saying Villa had a choice that night and failed to act responsibly. "She could have called the child's mother to take her back - but she didn't," said Deputy Prosecutor Tiffany Kaeo.

Villa's attorney requested probation, citing her clean record, role as a full-time caregiver to two young children, and continued community involvement. However, Circuit Court Judge Faaunga To'oto'o said the facts were clear: "This should not have happened."

"The only appropriate sentence," the judge said, "is 20 years of imprisonment."

Villa had been out on bail since 2019 but was taken into custody after her conviction in November. Prosecutors say an appeal is expected.

Outside the court, Anna Lobisch said she finally felt a sense of relief. "I'm happy with what happened in there," she told local media.

