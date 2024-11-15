A baby red panda died from "stress caused by fireworks" after choking on her vomit, experts from the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) have confirmed to CNN. Three-month-old Roxie died on November 5, also known as Bonfire Night in the UK, when several firework displays illuminated the night sky to commemorate the anniversary of a failed attempt to blow up London's Houses of Parliament in 1605.

In a statement, Ben Supple, deputy chief executive of RZSS said, “Roxie had recently lost her mum Ginger but was responding well to specialist care from our expert team and was feeding independently. Very sadly, she choked on her vomit on bonfire night and our vets believe this was probably a reaction to fireworks.

He added that Roxie had access to her den but the frightening noises were too much for her. "We know that fireworks can cause stress to other animals in the zoo and we cannot rule out that they may have contributed to the untimely death of Roxie's mother Ginger, just five days' earlier," he said.



Following Roxie's death, Supple, an animal rights group, has called for stricter regulations on the public sale of fireworks. Fireworks can cause fear and distress for pets, livestock and animals in zoos, so it is essential that the UK and Scottish governments tighten restrictions on their sale and use, said Supple. "We support calls from animal welfare charities to ban the sale of fireworks to the public, with only light displays being permitted at organised events," the group said.



In August, Edinburgh became the first Scottish city to outlaw fireworks in specific areas during Bonfire Night, with control zones running from November 1 to 10. This meant that anyone setting off private fireworks displays may face criminal charges.



However, RZSS believes the limitations fall short and is advising the people to speak with representatives of their local government to secure a more comprehensive ban, which Supple claims will better safeguard animals.