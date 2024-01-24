Baby Nicknamed 'McFlurry' After Being Born In US McDonald's Parking Lot

The newborn, whose real name is Micah Daniel Beck, had plans to arrive early.

A baby boy in Wisconsin, United States, has been nicknamed "McFlurry", after his mother gave birth in the middle of a snowstorm at a McDonald's parking lot, as per a report in Fox News.

Two weeks before her due date, on January 12, Analysia Beck, who has two older children, began having contractions in the middle of the night. She woke her husband up and instructed him to pack and drive to the hospital. "So I had him call the hospital and the hospital, of course, is asking all these questions, and they asked what my plan for pain was, and I (responded), 'An epidural immediately'," the mother told the outlet. However, her newborn, whose real name is Micah Daniel Beck, had plans to arrive early. "I was like, 'No, like, it's happening right now. We need to pull over,'" she said.

Ms Beck got into the SUV's trunk and prepared to push as soon as the couple turned into the McDonald's parking lot, which was the closest to them. "Halfway through, I was just lying in our trunk, and I was like, 'Oh, my gosh. This is happening at McDonald's ... I can't believe it," she recalled.

Although they had already dialled the emergency number 911, however, by the time the paramedics reached, the baby had already started crowning and it had started snowing. "As soon as I knew the paramedics were there, I pushed ... within minutes, they pretty much ran in and caught the baby," the new mother said. The new newborn was given the name "McFlurry" because of the cold weather and the McDonald's parking lot. According to Fox, News there were other choices including "Mickey D's," "McBaby," and "Small Fry."

Hales Corners Fire Department first responder Brianna Baltutis told the news outlet that she wasn't expecting to see the delivery in the parking lot and was only planning to take the mother to the hospital when she and her partner were called. "We got there and we were thinking we'd get her loaded up and to the hospital, before she actually delivered the baby. For me, there are people who will go through the fire service for 30-plus years and they won't ever deliver a baby, so I think that's super, super cool," she said.