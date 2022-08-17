Baby Jesus's Sculpture In US Looks Like Mark Zuckerberg; Internet Baffled

The sculpture dates back to the early 18th century and has been labelled as The Virgin of Mercy.

A photo of a sculpture of baby Jesus with Mother Mary at a museum in the US has gone viral after many pointed out the resemblance between baby Jesus and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg.

A Twitter user, Arix, shared the photo of the sculpture which is a part of a collection at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

The user captioned the post, "This baby Jesus sculpture at LA Museum of Art looks like Mark Zuckerberg". Twitter users were quick to react to the post and came up with memes.

This baby Jesus sculpture at LA Museum of Art looks like Mark Zuckerberg pic.twitter.com/NLgmr7vNK3 — Arix (@Arix_Ki) August 14, 2022

The most surprising reaction came from Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter, who reshared the post and captioned it "Meta", referring to the new name of Facebook. Meta focuses on building a 'Metaverse', a virtual-reality experience for users.

The sculpture dates back to the early 18th century and has been labelled as The Virgin of Mercy, or "Pilgrim of Quito," a miracle-working sculpture regarded with great respect in Ecuador.