Ayatollah Khamenei Warns Of 'Divine Wrath' If Iran Backs Down Against Israel

Iran blames Israel for Ismail Haniyeh's death.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has issued a warning against any form of retreat or compromise, invoking the concept of "divine wrath". This comes in the wake of growing tensions between Iran and Israel following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the political chief of Hamas, who was killed last month during an official visit to Tehran.

Khamenei's remarks condemned what he described as "enemy psychological warfare" aimed at pressuring Iran to reconsider any plans for retaliation against Israel. The 86-year-old said that any retreat, whether it be military, political, or economic, would invite severe divine punishment.

Haniyeh's death, which Tehran attributes to Israeli intelligence, has since placed Iran in a precarious position as it deliberates over the timing and nature of its response.

"Governments that yield to the demands of today's dominant powers, regardless of their nation's size or strength, can defy these pressures if they draw on the strength of their people and accurately assess their adversaries' true capabilities," Khamenei said, as quoted by Iran International.

The Ayatollah also criticised the longstanding tendency to exaggerate the power of enemies, citing historical examples of US, British, and Israeli attempts to undermine Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Despite the heated rhetoric, Iran has refrained from immediate retaliation, a move seen by some analysts as a strategic pause. However, Iranian officials have dismissed Western calls for restraint, with the Foreign Ministry criticising Western nations for their perceived double standards. Iran has accused these nations of turning a blind eye to what he described as Israel's "genocidal" actions in Gaza while expecting Iran to forgo its right to retaliate for Haniyeh's killing.

Irann's new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, has publicly aligned himself with Khamenei's hardline stance, although reports suggest he may have privately expressed concerns about the potential fallout from further escalation.

Israel has made it clear that any direct aggression from Tehran will be met with a forceful response. Israeli officials have reportedly warned both the US and European nations that an Iranian strike on Israeli territory would trigger a swift and decisive Israeli retaliation.