Avalanche In Southeastern Turkey Kills Five Soldiers, Injures 12

The Bitlis governor's office said the twelve injured soldiers were not in critical condition.

World | | Updated: January 21, 2018 23:21 IST
24 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Avalanche In Southeastern Turkey Kills Five Soldiers, Injures 12

The avalanche fell on the team of soldiers killing 5 and injuring 12 (Representational)

Ankara:  An avalanche in Turkey's southeastern province of Bitlis killed five soldiers and injured another twelve during a military operation, local governor's office said.

The avalanche fell on the team of soldiers. The Bitlis governor's office said the twelve injured soldiers were not in critical condition.

Comments
Close [X]
Southeastern Turkey is scene to decades of fighting between the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and Turkish security forces. The PKK is considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and European Union.
© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Turkey avalancheTurkey avalanche kills 5

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
South Africa vs IndiaICC Under-19 World CupYogaLiving HealthyPrice ComparisonDealsPadmaavat

................................ Advertisement ................................