Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz condemned late Monday a "repulsive terrorist attack" in central Vienna in which one perpetrator and one other person were killed.

"We are experiencing difficult hours in our republic," Sebastian Kurz said on Twitter.

"Our police will act decisively against the perpetrators of this repulsive terror attack," he said, adding that "we will never be intimidated by terrorism and we will fight this attack with all means".