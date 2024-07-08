25-Year-Old Australian Woman Loses Unborn Baby, Dies Days Later After Severe Headaches

Ms Harlow's unborn daughter died on June 16.

A 25-year-old woman from Queensland, Australia, died on June 24 after suffering severe headaches, as per news.com.au. She had lost her unborn baby eight days before her death. The woman, Olivia Harlow, visited the hospital several times and was sent home, as per her family.

Olivia's sister-in-law Stefanie Harlow, who set up a fundraising website on behalf of Olivia's partner Ryan Stephenson, revealed that when the 25-year-old was 34 weeks pregnant, she visited Royal Brisbane Hospital due to headaches and blurred eyesight. She was sent home to rest but was hurried back to the hospital two weeks later, on June 16, when she noticed her baby was not moving. Ms Harlow was later informed that her unborn daughter had died. Stefanie said that Olivia spent a few days in the hospital before being discharged, but she returned days later with severe headaches.

"They said she was probably still stressed from what she had gone through and pretty much sent her on her way. The next day Olivia was found by her partner in her room unresponsive so they rushed her to the hospital on life support," Stefanie said.

Olivia, who was a mother of one young girl, had brain tumours, according to her sister-in-law, one of which was "almost the size of two golf balls" and located at the back of her head. On June 24, she was declared brain dead and her life support was removed.Her family is still in the dark about how a healthy and fit woman's life could have altered so radically in just 26 days.

Her sister-in-law wrote on the GoFundMe page, "Understandably, this has taken its toll on the family and has come as a huge shock. Olivia was the most caring and loving mother, partner, daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend anyone could ever have asked for."

"I am reaching out on behalf of the family to help raise some funds to give Liv and Adeline the send off they both deserve and to help ease the financial burden off Ryan so he is able to take his time to grieve and be there for Evaliah while they come to terms with the sudden change of their lives."

