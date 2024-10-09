Advertisement

Australia Woman Kills Husband Over Affair, Chopped Body Found In Public Bin

Nirmeen Noufl allegedly murdered her husband and dismembered his body over a suspected love triangle

The brutal murder has sent shockwaves across Sydney.

An Australian woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her husband, chopping his body into pieces with an electric saw and dumping it in public bins across the area, police said. Nirmeen Noufl, who is from Sydney, suspected her husband was having an affair with an Egyptian woman, who also received money from him, News.com.au quoted police as saying. She was taken into custody last week while her picture was revealed for the first time recently.

The incident took place when Noufl got into a heated argument with her husband, Mamdouh, at her residence in Greenacre locality.

After killing Mamdouh, she allegedly used an electric saw to cut his body into pieces and disposed of it in public bins across Sydney's southwestern suburbs. Noufl used cleaning chemicals to erase the traces.

During the initial investigation, Mamdouh's death was looked into as a missing person case. However, in a joint investigation by NSW Police and the NSW Crime Commission under Strike Force Tannerie, new evidence came to light against Noufl and she was arrested.

The brutal murder has sent shockwaves across Sydney, leaving people, who knew Noufl, stunned.

A local business worker, who last saw Noufl a few months ago, said she was a "nice, friendly" person.

"I honestly have no idea what her business was," said the woman, adding she only saw Noufl and her daughter and not her husband Mamdouh.

Danny Doherty, Homicide Squad Commander, has described Noufl as a woman who “manipulates people and manipulates the truth”.

Noufl even used her husband's social media accounts to get in touch with his "girlfriend in Egypt" and asked her to send all the money she received from her husband, police said. This happened after Noufl killed Mamdouh.

A close friend of the victim has identified him as a “decent" person, stating he was quiet and focused on his family and business.

“We are shocked. But what can we do? We don't have any power or any information,” the friend said.

