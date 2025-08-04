"If She's Republican...": Donald Trump Defends Sydney Sweeney's Jeans Ad

US President Donald Trump has come out in support of actress Sydney Sweeney and her campaign for the apparel giant American Eagle. He called the advertisement "fantastic" after learning that the actress was a registered Republican. Over the last week or so, Sweeney and the brand came under heavy criticism for an advertisement many perceived having racial overtones.

While boarding Air Force One en route to the White House from Allentown, Pennsylvania, the reporters asked the 79-year-old about the controversy surrounding the ad, which played on the words "genes" and "jeans."

Told "Actress Sydney Sweeney-it came out this weekend that she's a registered Republican," Trump responded, "She's a registered Republican? Oh, now I love her ad! Is that right?"

He added, "You'd be surprised at how many people are Republicans. I wouldn't have known; I'm glad you told me that. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic."

Sweeney's American Eagle campaign stirred a heated debate after a clip showed her saying, "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair colour, personality and even eye colour. My jeans are blue."

However, casting a blonde-haired, blue-eyed actress led to strong reactions online. Critics accused her of promoting eugenics, white supremacy and racial superiority.

Some users also compared the campaign to Nazi Germany and Hitler's obsession with promoting a singular "master race," traits commonly associated with blonde hair, blue eyes and white skin. Many added that the "great genes" reminded them of Nazi ideology that valued certain traits.

Earlier this week, Vice President JD Vance also threw his weight behind the ad campaign. He said, "So much of the Democrats is oriented around hostility to basic American life, so you have a pretty girl doing a jeans ad and they can't help but freak out".

Even though the ad campaign made negative headlines, the stock prices of American Eagle's parent company jumped by 4 per cent. Despite the social media backlash, the brand got massive publicity.