Australian TV Slammed After Pic Of 'Sexy Santa' Dancers At Staff Meeting Goes Viral

During the meeting, female staff reacted with shock.

A local Australian news channel has come under fire after a video of a dancing group of "sexy Santas" emerged from what has been described as a routine staff meeting. According to the New York Post, the meeting of Seven Network's parent company Seven West Media in Perth was held last week on Friday and was intended to introduce new appointments. It was when the Deputy news director was discussing an upcoming programme when Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas' started playing, and a group of female dancers wearing Santa hats and short red dresses appeared on stage.

According to the Post, a photo of the meeting was shared on social media and it drew heavy criticism, with many saying it was a scene pulled directly from the 1980s. In the meeting, female staff reacted with shock, and some even walked out in protest.

"OMG - if they thought that was even slightly appropriate given everything we've found out about them, the cultural makeup of that organization is badly broken," wrote one social media user. "That will help fix the culture issues which have been uncovered," said another.

"A Seven West Media staff meeting last Friday featured women dancers dressed as sexy Santas. I thought this was a parody news report until I saw it confirmed by numerous news media. So Seven is STILL stuck in the 1970's," commented a third.

A Seven West Media staff meeting last Friday featured women dancers dressed as sexy Santas. I thought this was a parody news report until I saw it confirmed by numerous news media. So Seven is STILL stuck in the 1970's. 🙄 #media#sexism#journalismpic.twitter.com/mf0XxFyh9N — Peter Murphy (@PeterWMurphy1) August 27, 2024

A spokesman for Seven West Media, on the other hand, defended the dancers, explaining that they were part of the Christmas Pageant, which is a "Perth institution".

Also read | US Woman Opens Up About Weight-Loss Journey After Shedding Whopping 226 Kg

Meanwhile, according to the Post, the incident comes amid ongoing scrutiny over alleged inappropriate behaviour at the media network. In recent weeks, veteran Sydney reporter Robert Ovadia launched legal action in the Federal Court against the company. Mr Ovadia reportedly stood down in June following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Mr Ovadia lodged proceedings in the Federal Court against the Seven Network and its news boss, Anthony De Ceglie. He claimed that Seven told him that no complaints had been made against him. "Any suggestion that I have behaved inappropriately at any time is false, malicious and will be defended," he said.

The media group, for its part, said that it takes any allegations in retaliation to sexual harassment, bullying and other behaviours deemed to be inappropriate "seriously".