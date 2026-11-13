Australian Teen Rescued After 6 Days, Video Shows Him Punching In Air

An incredible video of a teenager being rescued from an Australian outback has surfaced on social media. It shows 17-year-old William sunburned and starved as he punches in the air after seeing a rescue helicopter. He survived for six days on just one packet of potato chips. William, whose surname has not been released, had disappeared last Friday during a camping trip with a friend in bushland about 180 kilometres east of Melbourne, the BBC reported. Authorities had pressed police dogs, divers and helicopters into service to search for the teen.

The Victoria Police has released video of the rescue:

His family had kept their hopes alive as the police searched for William. His mother Elizabeth Barkley told reporters that her son is fit and healthy and only has "a few scratches".

Speaking to 9News, Barkley recalled the wait for six agonising days. "I just lost it. It's been horrible the past couple of days, my prayers have been answered."

She also joked that William is "never leaving the house again".

The teenager is also craving for a "big McDonald's order" but is not allowed to eat too much during his recovery, said Barkley.

The area where William disappeared is packed with Australia's deadliest snakes, making his family anxious.

William was wearing shorts and work boots when he went missing and did not have his phone with him. According to police, he stumbled down a steep cliff and got stuck in an area with no way of making it back.

William's friend first reported him missing after which a rescue mission was launched.

William was found laying down in Walhalla, about 130 kilometres from Melbourne, The Guardian quoted the police as saying. He was airlifted and taken to his family.

Police officers who found him got emotional. "It doesn't happen all the time. I'm sure he's got a story to tell us soon, which we're very keen to hear," Victoria Police Acting Inspector Jason Benbow said.

William is under monitoring at a hospital.