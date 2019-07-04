Australian Student Detained In North Korea Released: Scott Morrison

Alek Sigley has been released from detention in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

A 29-year-old Australian student detained in North Korea has been released and is "safe and well" Prime Minister Scott Morrison told parliament on Thursday.

News of Alek Sigley's release comes more than a week after he went missing in Pyongyang, prompting a flurry of back-channel contacts and talks between North Korean authorities and a visiting Swedish envoy.

"We were advised that the DPRK have released him from detention and he has safely left the country" Morrison said, referring to the North by its official name.



