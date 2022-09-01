Australian Man Wins Discrimination Claim After Pub Refused Entry To His Chihuahua: Report

Mr Matthews was asked to leave his Chihuahua named "Coo-ee" outdoor. (Representational Photo)

A man in Australia has won an anti-discrimination claim against a pub that refused to allow him entry with his assistance dog, according to a report in 7News. Raymond Matthews has been awarded 8,000 AUD (Rs 4.3 lakh) as compensation, the outlet further said.

Mr Matthews told 7News that he was a regular customer at The Woombye Pub which was just a short distance from his house. "Habitually I'd go up there for a chicken parmi and a beer, maybe once or twice a week," he said.

But after the management change in 2017, Mr Matthews was asked to leave his Chihuahua named "Coo-ee" outdoor. "(The) dog almost got run over one night, having had to stay outside," he said. "I went back inside and got directed out and barred for a month and made out to be the bad guy - that I'd intimidated people," Mr Matthews added.

This incident compelled Mr Matthews to take a legal action, according to the outlet.

"I just wanted someone to let me back in the pub again," he told the outlet.

A tribunal awarded Mr Matthews 8000 AUD in compensation after finding that the venue violated anti-discrimination legislation.

"They didn't realise there were other witnesses there that testified," he said.

Mr Matthews claimed that the pub had also offered him an apology.



