Australian Man Rescued From Drain Was Hiding, Not Looking For Phone: Cops

Australian police on Wednesday said a man who spent more than 30 hours stuck in a Brisbane drain was hiding from them, not trying to retrieve a lost mobile phone as he initially claimed.

The man's underground escapades are believed to have begun when he was allegedly involved in a crash with a police vehicle in the early hours of Sunday.

A spokesperson from Queensland Police Service "alleged that around 4:20 am" the man's Ford Falcon "reversed and struck" an officer's vehicle, "causing substantial damage".

"The damaged Ford then fled the area" before being involved in another crash, at which point the occupants fled on foot.

It was then that the 38-year-old man is alleged to have entered the drain looking for a place to hide.

The trapped man was initially spotted by a passerby on Sunday and refused an offer of help, saying "no bro, I'm all good", and adding he was looking for a lost phone.

Emergency services were alerted to the scene on Monday when a resident heard heavy breathing from the drain.

"A 38-year-old man was located around 11 am," police said.

Brisbane has faced days of wet weather and rain poured down the drain while the man was stuck inside.

He was said to be suffering from abrasions and cold exposure and was transported to Mater Hospital in a stable condition.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)