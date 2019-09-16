Australian Cyclist Dies Trying To Dodge Swooping Bird

Swooping magpies are a common threat in Australia during spring. (Representational)

A 76-year-old Australian cyclist has died in a bicycle crash while trying to escape from a swooping magpie.

The man was riding his bike in Nicholson Park in Wollongong, south of Sydney, on Sunday when he veered off the path and crashed into a park fence. He was thrown to the ground and suffered serious head injuries.

Despite paramedics' efforts to save him, the man later died in hospital, the police said.

Swooping magpies are a common threat in Australia during spring and often cause injuries to cyclists and pedestrians, but fatal incidents are rare.

Police officials said they would prepare a report for a coroner. According to local media reports, several other magpie attacks had previously taken place in the park.

The Australian magpie is a different species to the European bird with which it shares its name. During mating season, the bird can become aggressive and attack humans crossing its territory.

Earlier in September, a local Sydney council sparked controversy when rangers shot dead a "monster" magpie which had intimidated residents for years.

