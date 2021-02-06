Australian Advisor To Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Detained

Australian economic adviser to Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi, said he had been detained.

An Australian economic advisor to Myanmar's deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi told the BBC on Saturday he had been detained in the country following a military coup.

Macquarie University professor Sean Turnell is the first foreign national confirmed arrested by the new military junta since it took power on Monday after detaining Suu Kyi and other senior politicians from her National League for Democracy (NLD) party.

"I'm just being detained at the moment, and perhaps charged with something. I don't know what that would be," he told the broadcaster.

Turnell said he had been confined to his hotel, according to the report.

"Everyone's being very polite... but obviously I'm not free to move or anything like that," he added.

Attempts to contact Turnell by phone were unsuccessful earlier Saturday.

Macquarie University said it was aware of reports of Turnell's arrest, adding it fully supported "both his work in Myanmar and the efforts of the Australian Government to secure his swift release".

A senior NLD member, who asked not to be named, said Turnell had earlier ceased his work advising Suu Kyi on the Southeast Asian nation's economy.

