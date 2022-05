Australia Elections: Australia's ruling government will not win enough seats, report said.

Australians voted Saturday to oust Prime Minister Scott Morrison's conservative government, media projections showed, with about half of the ballots counted.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese is in a position to form a government, national broadcaster ABC said, though it was not yet clear if he would need to find allies to secure a majority.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)