Audi Italy Boss Fabrizio Longo Dies After Falling 10,000 Feet From Mountain

Mr Longo led Audi's Italian operations since 2012

Fabrizio Longo, a 62-year-old Audi executive and passionate mountain climber, fell to his death from a height of 10,000 feet while ascending Cima Payer in the Adamello mountains, near the Italian-Swiss border. According to the New York Post, Mr Longo, who headed Audi's Italy-based operations, was nearing the summit when the accident occurred. A fellow climber witnessed the incident and alerted rescue teams, who promptly responded to the scene.

They located his body 700 feet down a gorge, where he was pronounced dead. A helicopter retrieval team then transported his body to a hospital in Carisolo for further examination. At the time of the incident, he was well-equipped with various safety aids, including steel cables and ladders, which he had brought to assist him on his route.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is currently underway. Once the autopsy and other formalities are complete, Mr Longo's family will announce a date for his funeral, following the release of his body.

Mr Longo was born in Rimini, Italy in 1962 and graduated with a degree in political science. He began his journey at Fiat in 1987, where he honed his marketing skills before taking the helm of the Lancia brand in 2002. He joined Audi in 2012, and quickly rose through the ranks, becoming the director of Italian operations in 2013.

An Audi spokesperson told The Post: "Fabrizio Longo has been leading the Audi brand in Italy with enormous success since 2013, confirming the brand's leadership in the premium segment for 11 consecutive years. He was the source of unwavering support. His strong values and genuine care for each one created a workplace filled with warmth and respect. His infectious enthusiasm and positive energy touched and inspired Audi Italia and its stakeholders daily."

The Audi executive, who frequently visited the Adamello mountains was also a passionate advocate for environmental conservation, strongly supporting efforts to protect the area from the impacts of climate change.

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation also released a statement mourning his death.

Flavio Roda, the head of the federation, called Longo's death ''a terrible loss for the federation that has collaborated fruitfully with Longo for years.''

''We join the family in this moment of great pain, and with the staff of Audi Italia,'' he said.