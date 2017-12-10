Attempted Arson Attack On Swedish Synagogue: Police

A synagogue in Sweden's second largest city Gothenburg was attacked in a failed arson attempt late Saturday, police said."A burning object was thrown at the building but it (the fire) did not catch on," police spokesman Lars Tunefjord told local news outlet TT, adding the attack occurred shortly after 10pm (2100 GMT).No one was injured but Jewish community members told local media the synagogue was attacked by a group of masked men who threw multiple burning objects.Some 20 youngsters briefly took shelter in a cellar during the attack, they added."Events over the last few days between Trump and Israel and the unrest between Israel and Palestine, those things always lead to higher threats," Jewish community leader Allan Stutzinsky told the daily GT newspaper.President Donald Trump's decision on Wednesday to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital upended decades of American diplomacy, causing an overwhelming global diplomatic backlash and widespread protests.