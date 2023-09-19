At War With Ukraine, Russia Urges Armenia, Azerbaijan To End 'Bloodshed'

Russia has urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to return to a peaceful settlement (Representational)

Russia on Tuesday urged Azerbaijan and Armenia to "end bloodshed" and pursue peace talks, after Baku launched "anti-terror operations" in the disputed Armenian-majority region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

"The Russian side urges an end to the bloodshed... and a return to a peaceful settlement," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She said, "All steps for a peaceful solution are spelt out in (Moscow-brokered) agreements signed between 2020 and 2022."

