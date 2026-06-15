At Trump's Birthday Event, UFC Player Makes Controversial Comment Against Michelle Obama

UFC heavyweight fighter Josh Hokit sparked widespread controversy after making a derogatory remark about former US First Lady Michelle Obama during his post-fight interview at a high-profile event held at the White House. The incident took place during the "Freedom UFC 250" showcase, organised on the South Lawn of the White House as part of celebrations marking President Donald Trump's 80th birthday and the United States' 250th anniversary.

Following his victory over Derrick Lewis, Hokit was handed a post-fight microphone when he made an unfounded and offensive comment about Michelle Obama. Out of nowhere, he said, "Michelle Obama is a man. Am I right, America?"

The remark immediately drew attention in the arena, with mixed reactions from the crowd, including audible laughter and visible surprise from some attendees. The comment also spread across social media, where it triggered widespread criticism and renewed debate over fighter conduct during public sporting events. Michelle Obama began trending online shortly after the clip circulated.

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Hoki further drew scrutiny for his post-fight behaviour, which overshadowed the sporting action of the night. After his win, he approached the edge of the cage and briefly interacted with President Trump, draping a chain around his neck in celebration before addressing the crowd.

Despite the controversy, the event proceeded with several bouts featuring prominent heavyweight fighters. The UFC has not issued an official statement regarding the incident at the time of reporting.

The UFC heavyweight has previously faced criticism for remarks made on social media and in interviews, including a claim in which he said he would report his own mother, who is Mexican, to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He has been accused of repeatedly targeting high-profile female athletes with baseless gender-related comments, including basketball star Brittney Griner.

He has also been involved in heated exchanges with other fighters, including Ilia Topuria and Jiří Procházka, often escalating tensions during press conferences and weigh-ins. His behaviour in promotional events has at times included interruptions, provocations, and attention-seeking stunts aimed at building hype. At the weigh-ins ahead of the White House event, Hokit further drew attention after appearing to mimic vomiting on stage, later suggesting he had been drinking the night before.