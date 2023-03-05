At Milan Fashion Week, Models Had Clothes Falling Apart On The Runway. Here's Why

The video of the catwalk is now viral.

Swedish designer Beate Karlsson is known for creating viral runway shows. At Milan Fashion Week recently, the designer showcased her Spring/Summer 2023 collection. The show saw clothes tearing off, heels breaking off and accessories falling off the models as they walked the runway. What's more? In the end, the wall also fell down. It was all deliberate.

The collection, titled "Fake It Till You Break It," was aimed at dissecting and deconstructing the seriousness of fashion.

Talking to Hypebeast about her latest collection, Ms Karlsson said, "I've been asking myself; why is luxury so serious? Is it because we strive to be perfect? Could bad quality still be luxurious? The last collection was all about keeping up a fake projection of wealth and the personal failure of losing face when this illusion crashes. I'm still on that theme, there's something very interesting about shame and what happens when we are vulnerable. I asked myself; what is the most embarrassing thing that can happen to a fashion house and I figured garments breaking might be it."

She told Paper that she wanted to create a moment of embarrassment and shame to see if it can coexist with, or even generate luxury. She added, "It's a way of showing authenticity and strength."

In one of her previous shows at Milan Fashion Week, models were seen intentionally falling and tripping on the runway. The one-of-a-kind fashion night left the audience in shock. Ms Karlsson told Hypebeast that she wanted to conceptualize the ideal of success and failure.