2 Killed In Shooting In Germany's Halle: Police

Police could not be reached immediately for confirmation. (Representational)

At least two people were killed Wednesday in a shooting on a street in the German city of Halle, police said, adding that the perpetrators were on the run.

"Early indications show that two people were killed in Halle. Several shots were fired. The suspected perpetrators fled in a car," said police on Twitter, urging residents in the area to stay indoors.

The central train station has been closed while the area is under lockdown, rail company Deutsche Bahn said.

According to Bild daily, the shooting took place in front of a synagogue in the Paulus district, and a hand grenade was also flung into a Jewish cemetery. Police could not be reached immediately for confirmation.

